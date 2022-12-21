An old Edinburgh drinking establishment has made it into the Top 10 of a prestigious list of the best beer pubs in Britain.

Compiled by The Good Pub Guide, the list celebrates those with an extraordinarily interesting list of real ales.

Introducing the Top 10, the publication says: “These pubs boast friendly service and a great atmosphere, some welcome you with great decor and some are eclectic but they all have in common a fantastic range of real ales.

“And that’s reason enough to plan your next visit if you’re lucky enough to live nearby our Top 10 Beer Pubs”.

Proudly taking its place as the only Scottish venue to make the list is The Guildford Arms on West Register Street in Edinburgh.

Praising the pub’s impressive selection of drinks, The Good Pub Guide says: “This is an easy-going, much loved bar with splendid Victorian décor and a snug upstairs gallery restaurant with contrasting modern décor that gives a fine dress-circle view of the main bar below.

“Knowledgeable, efficient staff serve ten well kept quickly changing beers such as Fyne Ales Jarl, Gun Project Babylon Pale Ale, Orkney Dark Island, Stewart Pentland IPA and Swannay Orkney IPA plus craft and continental beers. Also, several wines by the glass, 50 malt whiskies, a dozen rums and a dozen gins”.

The Guildford Arms has been owned and operated by the Stewart Family since 1896.

One of the city’s most successful and iconic Free Houses, regulars at The Guildford come from various walks of life – civil servants and bankers, students, locals and tourists.

