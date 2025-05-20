No matter what cuisine you’re craving, somewhere in Edinburgh there is a restaurant offering it.

It’s the nature of a big city – people plan where they eat and drink around their friends, where they are visiting, and even how they plan to get home. But it often means you end up staying in the same area, visiting the same places and rarely straying from what you know.

And so is born the idea of a hidden gem. The restaurants, bars and pubs that are beloved by locals but remain a mystery to out-of-towners, or even people who live in a different area of the city.

Cutting Chaii on Leith’s Salamander Street is one such restaurant.

We tried five of the tapas dishes, all of which were delicious | National World

It’s not in the middle of nowhere by any means - Salamander Street is a short walk from both Leith Links and The Shore - but it does give a feeling of being on the edge of town.

Cutting Chaii has built up quite a reputation in Edinburgh since it opened back in 2019. When I told people that I’d booked to go on the Bank Holiday weekend, I was repeatedly told I wouldn’t be disappointed.

And clearly many more agree, with the restaurant having been named Outstanding Restaurant of the Year at the 2025 Scottish Curry Awards.

It is described as a Bombay Cafe - a popular type of eatery in India which offers classic Indian food in a relaxed and sociable setting. And the welcoming staff ensure that the comfortable and friendly atmosphere that they are aiming for is well and truly achieved.

Cutting Chaii is on Salamander Street in Leith | National World

As well as more traditional main dishes and curries, Cutting Chaii serves up Indian tapas - giving diners the chance to sample an array of dishes, both traditional and more unusual, either as a starter or as a meal.

I visited Cutting Chaii with my husband and my parents and, after using the chef’s recommendations to help whittle down our many choices, we opted for the mini masala papads - small poppadoms - and a range of delicious chutneys as well as five tapas dishes to share between the four of us.

The tapas was like nothing I’ve had before, and was insanely tasty. The Koliwada Fish, which is fried in spiced batter and served with chutney, was cooked to perfection, while the two potato dishes - Secret Bomb and Chop Tikki - were both very moreish. Not being a meat eater myself, I had to watch in envy as the others devoured the Momo chicken dumplings - which were hailed as their favourite dish - and Chicken Sixty-Nine which, like the fish, was coated in spicy batter and served with chutney.

You can see how the tapas could stand as a meal on its own. The four of us could easily have ordered one of everything on the tapas menu and it would no doubt have left us feeling very full and satisfied.

The main dishes were delicious and, although we couldn't finish it all, we took any leftovers to go. | National World

But what is a visit to Scotland’s most outstanding Indian restaurant without trying its curries, I ask you?

For my main, I went for what the menu describes as Cutting Chaii’s ‘signature dish for vegetarians’ - Maa’s Butter Paneer. Paneer curries have been my go-to for the past few years but this one blows any other I’ve tasted out the water. Each bite is packed with spices which ruminate in the nutty, creamy sauce. It’s so good, in fact, that I don’t share it with anyone, although they had plenty to work through themselves.

Between the three of them, they ordered five dishes. My husband chose the Ruby Murray with lamb, my dad had the Gunpowder Chicken and my mum opted for the lamb Saagwala. The three of them also shared a Railway chicken curry and a Chilli Garlic chicken.

Not one dish disappointed and although we couldn’t finish everything there and then, we walked away from the restaurant with a bag of precious leftovers.

The term hidden gem is overused today, and I’m probably as guilty of using the term to describe every independent shop or local cafe as anyone. But in the case of Cutting Chaii, the description feels wholly justified.

In Edinburgh, one of the top bucket list destinations across the world, the fact that Cutting Chaii could go unnoticed or unappreciated by droves of visitors is incredulous.

My message to anyone planning to visit Edinburgh over the coming weeks or months – and anyone who lives in the city looking for a new curry spot - would be to book a table at this brilliant restaurant.