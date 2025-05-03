Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matcha drinks have soared in popularity in recent years, with more consumers now looking for a healthier alternative to coffee.

Edinburgh now has a number of dedicated matcha cafés, and the latest one to arrive in the capital is Matcha Sando in Bruntsfield. Having never tried the Japanese green tea myself, I was curious to see what all the fuss was about – and if the popular kryptonite-looking drink could potentially replace my daily coffees.

Matcha Sando is a small cosy café, with bright, minimal interiors making for a peaceful spot in the middle of one of Edinburgh’s busiest streets. There’s a range of comfy seating, from beanbag chairs, to green sofas and eclectic dining chairs.

There is a wide range of hot and cold matcha drinks available | NW

Behind the counter at the far end is a small team who make the organic grade matcha by hand using traditional bamboo and stoneware. Not really knowing what to order, I asked staff to help me choose between the pistachio cream matcha latte and the black honey matcha latte (both can be served as iced or hot). She convinced me to try the latter after explaining that was the sweeter option.

I found the matcha experience quite subtle. Containing far less caffeine than coffee, there is no instant hit and it certainly feels more refreshing to drink. And like many have said before, the superfood drink doesn’t subject people to the coffee crash – something I experience most weeks.

I opted for the iced version of the black honey matcha latte due to the warm May weather on Friday and have to say I felt rejuvenated afterwards. I wouldn’t have minded a bit more honey, but that’s just my preference, and I’m sure staff would have happily added more, but I was comfortably seated and enjoying my slow-paced afternoon.

I felt the matcha effects on my walk home. It didn’t have the same buzz that a coffee provides but maybe that’s a good thing. Matcha is said to improve focus and boost metabolism and immune system – and I’d say I felt its focus powers for a few hours after.

There’s a range of different drinks and snacks available at Matcha Sando, including a variety of flavoured lattes, matcha juices, and a number of non-matcha drinks from Japanese brown sugar teas to vegan pot spiced chai lattes. Food options include their Sandos (brioche sandwiches) with egg, kewpie and mayo and strawberries and cream available.

But although there is plenty to choose from, the friendly staff advised they are still making tweaks to the menu depending on what their customers want. I can’t say matcha will replace my daily coffees, but I’m not ruling out making the swap once or twice – especially if it makes caffeine crashes a thing of the past.

Matcha Sando can be found at 116 Bruntsfield Place and is open five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday.