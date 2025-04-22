New Edinburgh matcha cafe owners ‘thrilled’ as huge queues form on opening day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge queues of eager customers lined up for the opening of Edinburgh's newest matcha spot – despite plans to keep the launch low-key.

Located at Bruntsfield Place, Matcha Sando is a cafe selling 17 different matcha drinks and a range of sandos (iconic Japanese style sandwiches).

The cafe's owners said they were “thrilled” to get such a big turn for the opening at the weekend, though they were somewhat taken aback having attempted a “soft opening”.

Owner Hamilton Harman told the Evening News: “We tried to do a soft open and told no one except close friends due to currently only having two trained staff. But we still had a queue out the door a few times and sold out of cakes and sandwiches multiple times.

“A real test of authenticity is if we have actual Japanese customers – and we have already had many over the opening weekend, so I am thrilled with the positive feedback and happy reviews.”

Unlike most chain coffee shops, Matcha Sando makes its own matcha traditionally handmade, using only bamboo and stoneware. Their matcha is ceremonial and organic grade, with twice strained and hot matcha prepared with exactly 80 degree filtered water.

Their sandos, meanwhile, are made with fluffy brioche style bread and decorative fillings such as egg and kewpie mayonnaise or dessert sandwiches with strawberries and cream.

Hamilton himself is a great mix of heritage being a mix of Taiwanese, Hong Kong, Japanese and Filipino on his Asian side, and Scottish, Irish, English and Spanish on his European side.

He told us: “I have been drinking and eating matcha for 10 years and have felt the benefits of its antioxidants to my gut health.

“I have been obsessed with Japanese art and culture, such as the art of Origami, since I was 7 and started teaching origami to a class when I was just 11 years old.

“I am hoping to gauge interest to create an origami and crafts club at Matcha Sando in the evenings to create a wee community and share the love I have for another craft.”

Matcha Sando can be found at 116 Bruntsfield Place. It will open five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday.

