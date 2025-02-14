Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new deli is set to arrive in Edinburgh next month where customers can look forward to ‘big Italian sandwiches crafted with passion’.

Located in Bruntsfield, Toscano is expected to open in March and will replace the former Bross Bagels shop at 165 Bruntsfield Place.

Little is known about the new deli but owners say Toscano will take on the style of renowned deli, All’Antico Vinaio – a world famous shop in Florence in Italy’s Tuscany region.

Owners added: “We noticed there was an opportunity to open a professional outfit in the Italian sandwich offering, with many entrepreneurs opening Italian sandwich shops on a low budget, watering down the potential of an All’Antico Vinaio style shop, that is where we come in.”

Toscano will ‘use only the very best Italian products’ at their ‘first flagship shop’ which is expected to be open Monday to Sunday between 11am and 5pm.

The company is yet to share details about its menu, but a message posted on their social informs customers that ‘big Italian sandwiches crafted with passion’ are coming soon.