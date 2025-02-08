Edinburgh residents grab free coffee at city's newest coffee chain Blank Street Coffee's pop-up tram stop
Edinburgh residents were pictured yesterday, Friday, February 7, on the intersection of Princes Street and Castle Street, queuing for free tasters of the Blank Street Coffee’s viral coffee and matcha drinks.
The brand’s new store on Victoria Street opened to much fanfare two weeks ago, and its second store on Princes Street opened its doors today, Saturday, February 8.
To celebrate the two new coffee shops opening in the city, Blank Street opened the Blank Street Express Line at Castle Street in Edinburgh to celebrate its launch in Scotland, with customers picking up tickets to receive one of two of Blank Street’s fan-favourites – Blueberry Matcha or Daydream Latte.
The pop-up is open again today, Saturday, February 8, 10am - 5pm. ‘Commuters’ are able to perch in the waiting area of the tram stop for a rest or strike their best pose for photos.
Every ticket from the tram will be stamped and can be redeemed for a discounted drink at either of the new Blank Street stores on Victoria Street or Princes Street.
A spokesperson for Blank Street said: “We believe that rituals matter, and that great rituals enrich your life. That’s why we invest so much time perfecting every detail in the Blank Street experience.
“When we started Blank Street, we set out to reimagine what a coffee chain could be - offering something never done before: speciality grade coffee, at scale, in beautiful modern spaces.
“We’re diligently working on providing high-quality coffee and matcha to the masses, and after being named Best Coffee Chain - UK & IE at the Allegra European Coffee Awards 2023, we are pleased to have showcased just that.
“This is all made possible by our incredible team, with backgrounds spanning from specialty roasters to global fashion brands, our team is the best of the best. We stay committed to hiring hospitable humans with diverse backgrounds who make the Blank Street experience what it is.”