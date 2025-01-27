Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers were pictured this morning queuing outside Edinburgh’s newest coffee shop, two days after it opened its doors.

Blank Street opened its first Scottish branch on Saturday, January 25, situated in the India Buildings at Victoria Street in the Old Town.

Customers queuing outside Blank Street Coffee at Victoria Street, Edinburgh, on Monday, January 27. | National World

The brand, which counts big celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Molly Mae Hague among its loyal fans, has a range of coffees on offer, as well as cakes, pastries and cookies. But it is perhaps most well-known for its Instagram-famous flavoured matchas.

The new coffee shop is clearly proving popular, with coffee lovers keen to try out the new celebrity-endorsed chain’s first branch in Edinburgh.

A range of coffees, pastries and inventive matcha lattes are on offer at Blank Street’s first Edinburgh branch. | National World

The opening of the new store comes after many requests from fans to open a branch in the Scottish capital. Another branch is set to open in Princes Street in February, with plans also to open stores in Glasgow later this year.

The coffee chain currently has branches in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as in New York, Boston and Washington DC in America.