New Edinburgh coffee shop Blank Street continues to be popular after opening with customers queuing outside
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blank Street opened its first Scottish branch on Saturday, January 25, situated in the India Buildings at Victoria Street in the Old Town.
The brand, which counts big celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Molly Mae Hague among its loyal fans, has a range of coffees on offer, as well as cakes, pastries and cookies. But it is perhaps most well-known for its Instagram-famous flavoured matchas.
The new coffee shop is clearly proving popular, with coffee lovers keen to try out the new celebrity-endorsed chain’s first branch in Edinburgh.
The opening of the new store comes after many requests from fans to open a branch in the Scottish capital. Another branch is set to open in Princes Street in February, with plans also to open stores in Glasgow later this year.
The coffee chain currently has branches in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as in New York, Boston and Washington DC in America.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.