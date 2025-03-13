I tasted Popeyes for the first time ahead of its Edinburgh opening and I now know what all the fuss is about
I was invited along to the new Princes Street restaurant - Popeyes’ first Edinburgh branch - ahead of the big opening on Friday, March 14, for a look inside and to taste some of the items on the menu.
Queues are expected to form outside the restaurant on Friday ahead of its 11am opening, with those at the front of the queue set to get rewarded with free food.
I couldn’t believe it when multiple trays of food were brought over to me during the visit, giving me the chance to try some of Popeyes’ most popular dishes - from the chicken sandwich to its Biscoff and Oreo shakes.
I was blown away by the garlic chicken which is part of Popeyes’ new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range. The chicken was delicious and very moreish, and the fact that it’s boneless made it very easy to eat on the go. Equally delicious were the chicken sandwich, tenders and the signature chicken wrap.
The milkshakes were also standouts on the menu and I’m sure both the Biscoff and Oreo ones will be big hits with anyone who has a sweet tooth.
Watch the video above to see my full thoughts on my first visit to Popeyes but it’s safe to say I would highly recommend you pay a visit. I’ll definitely be back.