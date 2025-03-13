This video More videos

After the grand opening of a Popeyes restaurant opening in Glasgow saw eager customers queue for nearly 24 hours, I felt I had to pay Edinburgh’s new branch a visit to see what all the fuss is about.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was invited along to the new Princes Street restaurant - Popeyes’ first Edinburgh branch - ahead of the big opening on Friday, March 14, for a look inside and to taste some of the items on the menu.

Queues are expected to form outside the restaurant on Friday ahead of its 11am opening, with those at the front of the queue set to get rewarded with free food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I couldn’t believe it when multiple trays of food were brought over to me during the visit, giving me the chance to try some of Popeyes’ most popular dishes - from the chicken sandwich to its Biscoff and Oreo shakes.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

I was blown away by the garlic chicken which is part of Popeyes’ new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range. The chicken was delicious and very moreish, and the fact that it’s boneless made it very easy to eat on the go. Equally delicious were the chicken sandwich, tenders and the signature chicken wrap.

The milkshakes were also standouts on the menu and I’m sure both the Biscoff and Oreo ones will be big hits with anyone who has a sweet tooth.