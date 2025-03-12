Edinburgh roads: 'Too soon to say' when emergency Colinton Road gas works will end says SGN
On Monday, March 10, temporary three-way traffic lights were installed on Colinton Road at its junction with Craiglockhart Road North at around 5pm.
Because the works are unscheduled, no expected completion date has been announced with SGN adding it is ‘too soon to say how long our repairs will take’.
The temporary traffic lights have reportedly caused some traffic congestion in the area during peak hours. Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, Edinburgh Travel News reported ‘Colinton Road is slow from George Watson's to the temporary lights.’
Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for SGN, said: “We're currently carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Colinton Road. For everyone's safety around our work area, we've installed temporary three-way traffic lights at its junction with Craiglockhart Road North.
“It's too soon to say how long our repairs will take but we are progressing well and we're working to complete them as quickly and safely as possible. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”