Edinburgh roads: 6 weeks of temporary lights on Marchmont Road as sewer project enters final phase

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:37 BST

Residents in Edinburgh’s Marchmont Road have been warned of noise and ‘mild vibrations’ over the next six weeks while the final phase of a £7 million sewer project is carried out.

The final phase of the sewer project will soon be underway, with work requiring six weeks of temporary lights starting next week.

The project, which started in September 2022, will help reduce the risk of flooding to properties in the Marchmont area by increasing the capacity of the sewer network in addition to providing extra storage during periods of heavy rainfall.

From Monday, March 3, temporary two-way traffic lights will be in operation on Marchmont Road at its junction with Marchmont Crescent. There will be no vehicle access onto Spottiswoode Road from Marchmont Road and a short diversion will be available via Warrender Park or Thirlestane Road. Pedestrian access will be maintained to all properties and businesses.

The new infrastructure on Marchmont Road in Edinburgh is set to be completed by Spring 2025The new infrastructure on Marchmont Road in Edinburgh is set to be completed by Spring 2025
The new infrastructure on Marchmont Road in Edinburgh is set to be completed by Spring 2025 | NW

Scottish Water advised the works may cause some noise and mild vibration and they will require to pump the sewer flows during work on existing manholes. Works will be restricted to working hours Monday to Friday but may be extended on some occasions depending on progress.

Set to be delivered by spring this year, Scottish Water partners Caledonia Water Alliance have installed larger sewer pipes along sections of Marchmont Crescent and Marchmont Road, with an 20m deep underground storm overflow tank.

In the coming weeks teams will begin connecting the new infrastructure to the existing sewer on Marchmont Road. Following the work, site cabins will be removed and teams will sow the area with wild meadow seed.

