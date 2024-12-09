Edinburgh restaurants: 'Absolutely outstanding' Edinburgh restaurant to close its doors
Susie's Vegetarian Kitchen, located on Marchmont Road, has a 5-star rating on Google from dozens of rave reviews.
The small cafe and restaurant, which seats 20 customers, is described as “being ideal for a small and easy to manage operation”.
A listing for the premises on RightBiz reads: “The overheads are very low for a business like this, very easy to cover rent, power etc from one day’s trading. The location is excellent with a wide variety of affluent people.
“Currently run as a well regarded vegetarian restaurant but suitable for many different applications Landlord will issue a new 10 year lease and will probably require a deposit and references.
“At the moment we only open short hours as we have other commitments but there is obviously huge scope to open more.”
Locals will be sad to see Susie's Vegetarian Kitchen go. One happy customer said after a visit: “I’m a big foodie, and tough to impress, but this place is absolutely outstanding.”
Another said: “Absolutely loved it! Susie is very friendly and she runs the small place really wholeheartedly. The food is really good and I can absolutely recommend coming here!”
The restaurant, which has an annual turnover of more than £104,000, is available for a leasehold price of £27,500 and rent price of £12,000.