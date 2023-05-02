The opening date has been announced for an exciting new bar and restaurant in Edinburgh.

Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers.

Sharing news of the opening on Facebook, the venue’s owners wrote: “Shh, we have a quiet announcement to make. Joppa Rocks will be open to the public from 12 noon on Monday 8 May and bookings are now open. Please don't tell anyone.”

Joppa Rocks will serves an all-day menu which includes fresh oysters, haddock and chips and Cataplana, a traditional Portuguese village seafood stew of prawns, clams, mussels, langoustines and fish in a rich and lightly spiced tomato sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables. Tuna steaks, lamb chops and hot smoked salmon salad will also be on offer.

The new venue sits just opposite the bandstand on the prom, and Joppa Rocks has thanked the Keep Porty Tidy team for the amazing job they have done of cleaning it up in recent weeks ahead of the restaurant’s opening.

“Decades of sand and debris had completely blocked the drainage, causing the area to flood in heavy rain. This has all now been removed and the metal work given a smart new coat of paint, along with the grilles around the trees. The whole area has been weeded and we will be supplying bee bombs and planting wild flowers.

“The bandstand will of course remain available to the public when the work is complete. We simply want to protect it from further deterioration so that it can continue to be enjoyed by local residents and visitors to Edinburgh's seaside.”