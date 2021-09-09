What is McDonald's McPlant burger and when will the vegan burger arrive in Edinburgh restaurants? (Image credit: McDonalds/PA Wire)

McDonald's is finally offering a vegan burger in the UK after years of research to perfect a plant-based patty and vegan cheese slice.

Adding to the excitement of McDonald’s Monopoly, the fast food giant will trial the new £3.49 McPlant in 10 restaurants in Coventry from September 29 and a further 250 outlets soon after.

With Edinburgh being home to plenty of fast food loving vegans, here’s everything you need to know about the new McPlant burger – and which Edinburgh restaurants it will be available in next month.

What is the McPlant burger?

The McDonald’s McPlant burger, developed in partnership with US alternative meat giant Beyond Meat, will see a plant-based patty layered with mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese contained in a vegan sesame bun.

To ensure that the burger remains vegan through and through, it will be cooked separately from McDonald’s burgers and other menu items.

Separate utensils will also be used to make sure there is no cross-contamination.

The fast food giant said its debut vegan burger "delivers the same great taste and experience you would expect from a McDonald's burger".

Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland.

"As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

"We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.”

“Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant,” she added.

The burger was created following three years of research into creating a vegan alternative for British and Irish customers, with a new vegan cheese based on pea protein to match the taste of the chain's regular cheese slices and a new vegan sauce

The Vegetarian Society has certified the McPlant’s vegan status.

When will the McDonald’s McPlant burger be available?

With people living in the English city of Coventry set to be the first to taste McDonald’s plant-based burger offering when it debuts there on 29 September.

But the McPlant will be extended across a further 250 UK and Irish restaurants, including some in Edinburgh and across Scotland shortly afterwards on 13 October.

This comes after the UK equivalent of the McDonald’s vegan burger was first announced last year ahead of its arrival in the US.

Which Edinburgh restaurants will have the McPlant burger?

According to McDonald’s UK, the McPlant burger will become available in the following Edinburgh restaurants from mid-October:

- Edinburgh

- Edinburgh – Corstorphine

- Edinburgh – Newbridge

- Edinburgh – Straiton

- London Road Edinburgh

- Gorgie Road

- Kinnaird Park

It is expected that the McPlant vegan burger will be rolled out nationwide and to the remainder of Edinburgh’s McDonald’s branches next year in January 2022.

