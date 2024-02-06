News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Where: 17 Main Street, North Queensferry, Inverkeithing KY11 1JG. The Michelin Guide says: 'A likeable modern restaurant in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge. Its grey brick walls are hung with bold art and, as its name suggests, it’s small and cosy'.Where: 17 Main Street, North Queensferry, Inverkeithing KY11 1JG. The Michelin Guide says: 'A likeable modern restaurant in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge. Its grey brick walls are hung with bold art and, as its name suggests, it’s small and cosy'.
Where: 17 Main Street, North Queensferry, Inverkeithing KY11 1JG. The Michelin Guide says: 'A likeable modern restaurant in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge. Its grey brick walls are hung with bold art and, as its name suggests, it’s small and cosy'.

Michelin Guide 2024: The 34 Edinburgh and Lothian restaurants featured in ‘foodies bible’ The Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide 2024 is available now from all good bookstores – and an impressive 34 restaurants acorss Edinburgh and the Lothians feature in the esteemed ‘foodies bible’.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Feb 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT

The ever-popular series of guide books have been published by French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart, The Kitchin, Heron and Timberyard – but a number of others are recommended in the 2024 guide.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see every restaurant from Edinburgh and the Lothians to feature in the Michelin Guide 2024 – and find out what critics had to say about them.

Where: 4 Lothian Road, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB. The Michelin Guide’s says: The Pompadour is one of the city’s most famous restaurant names and it sits within one of its best-known hotels, The Caledonian – if you’re lucky, you may get one of the tables that look up to the Castle.

1. Dean Banks at the Pompadour

Where: 4 Lothian Road, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB. The Michelin Guide’s says: The Pompadour is one of the city’s most famous restaurant names and it sits within one of its best-known hotels, The Caledonian – if you’re lucky, you may get one of the tables that look up to the Castle. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Main Street, Gullane EH31 2AA. The Michelin Guide says: An icon in the Scottish restaurant industry, this sweet little restaurant is run in a very personal way by owners Mary and Keith, who share the cooking.

2. La Potinière

Where: Main Street, Gullane EH31 2AA. The Michelin Guide says: An icon in the Scottish restaurant industry, this sweet little restaurant is run in a very personal way by owners Mary and Keith, who share the cooking. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 46-48a Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3SA. The Michelin Guide says: 'Menus are short but appealing, with traditional dishes given an attractive modern makeover'.

3. The Broughton

Where: 46-48a Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3SA. The Michelin Guide says: 'Menus are short but appealing, with traditional dishes given an attractive modern makeover'. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One Star: High quality cooking. The Michelin Guide says: The Scandic-influenced menu offers ‘bites’, ‘small’ and ‘large’ sizes, with some home-smoked ingredients and an emphasis on distinct, punchy flavours.

4. Timberyard

Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One Star: High quality cooking. The Michelin Guide says: The Scandic-influenced menu offers ‘bites’, ‘small’ and ‘large’ sizes, with some home-smoked ingredients and an emphasis on distinct, punchy flavours. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghLothianRestaurant