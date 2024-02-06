The ever-popular series of guide books have been published by French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.
There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart, The Kitchin, Heron and Timberyard – but a number of others are recommended in the 2024 guide.
1. Dean Banks at the Pompadour
Where: 4 Lothian Road, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB. The Michelin Guide’s says: The Pompadour is one of the city’s most famous restaurant names and it sits within one of its best-known hotels, The Caledonian – if you’re lucky, you may get one of the tables that look up to the Castle. Photo: Third Party
2. La Potinière
Where: Main Street, Gullane EH31 2AA. The Michelin Guide says: An icon in the Scottish restaurant industry, this sweet little restaurant is run in a very personal way by owners Mary and Keith, who share the cooking. Photo: Third Party
3. The Broughton
Where: 46-48a Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3SA. The Michelin Guide says: 'Menus are short but appealing, with traditional dishes given an attractive modern makeover'. Photo: Third Party
4. Timberyard
Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One Star: High quality cooking. The Michelin Guide says: The Scandic-influenced menu offers ‘bites’, ‘small’ and ‘large’ sizes, with some home-smoked ingredients and an emphasis on distinct, punchy flavours. Photo: Third Party