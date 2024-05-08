Midlothian cafe announces shock closure with a ‘heavy heart’, leaving locals gutted over loss of ‘proper gem’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hugely-popular cafe in Midlothian has announced its sudden closure, leaving loyal customers feeling ‘gutted’.

The Pickers Bothy, based in Campend Farm, Dalkeith, has said that Saturday, May 11 will be its final day of trading.

The cafe’s owners shared the sad news on Facebook, saying: “With a heavy heart, the time has come for us to close the doors on Pickers Bothy. Our last day will be Saturday, May 11.

“I really feel for the team who have given their all to make the Bothy a success.

“I'd like to thank everyone who has been part of the journey and wish them the best in the future - they'll do anyone proud (hint, hint - anyone recruiting?)

“Remember we will be here all next week so we'd love to see you. All the best.”

The cafe’s loyal customers reacted to the news with sadness.

Fiona Tulloch said: “Such a shame. Good food and service. Will be sad to see it close.”

Lisa Rothwell wrote: “What a fabulous job you made of the lovely Pickers Bothy! It was a proper gem and I’m very sorry to see this news, but wish you every success in whatever your next venture will be.”

John Dick commented: “Sorry to hear this is happening, the food was always amazing, loved having a different choice rather than the usual fare you get. No more goulash…. Boooooo!”

Nicky Young said: “So sad to hear this. Have loved coming here. The coffee, the scones, the breakfast rolls, the lunches. Such a high standard of food and great staff. You'll be missed.”

Wilma Murray wrote: This is the saddest news ever. I’m so very sorry to hear this. My husband and I loved coming here and we will miss you dreadfully. The food, staff and venue were amazing and we’re gutted. We visited you a lot and I’m so sad to read this post. Wishing you and your staff all the best.”

The news comes just a week after another Dalkeith cafe closed its doors.

As reported in the Evening News, the owners of the Sky High Cafe, located within Ryze Edinburgh in Dalkeith, took to social media to say they were shutting up shop.

They said all the team have lost their jobs, but stressed that the decision was out of their hands.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “We need to stress that we are all so devastated that the team have all lost their jobs and we are no longer in the premises.

“We have built this cafe and made a good reputation and also got so many regular customers who made our jobs amazing. But unfortunately we were notified last week that our last trading day would be Sunday past (21st April 2024) as we were being evicted and a new company was taking over the space.

“We met so many lovely people over the last few years. We started sharing our space with local businesses – such as the baby and toddler group, fit steps and line dancing – to help out the local community. We started holding event nights for all our customers. We’ve done so much and we have been treated like this and all now lost our jobs and now also lost our customers.

