Midlothian police deploy sniffer dogs to track suspects as fire fighters battle blaze at saw mill

Emergency services rushed to a Midlothian saw mill after a gang of youths reportedly set fire to the building.

A number of blazes, at old Dalkeith/Woodburn Saw Mill on Monday, had to be extinguished by firefighters.

Police said sniffer dogs were deployed to track down those responsible and one of the youths was apprehended, taken home and charged.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Monday the 15th of April 2024 Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the old Dalkeith/Woodburn Saw Mill in response to a report of youths setting a fire within.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished a collection of combustible material which had been set alight within the property.

“A search of the area was made by police officers and a dog handler, with one of the youths responsible apprehended, taken home and charged in relation. This will be reported to the Youth Justice Officer with further enquiries ongoing to identify and trace other youths involved.