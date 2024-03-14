Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 100 Edinburgh residents have been evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at a block of flats this morning.

Shortly after 4am this morning (March 14) a large fire was reported in Breadalbane Street in the north of the city.

The fire broke out at a block of flats in Breadalbane Street, Edinburgh shortly after 4am today

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they remain on site and have deployed 12 fire engines to tackle the blaze. It is understood that there are no reported injuries.

Conservative MSP, Graham Simpson, posted a video on social media showing smoke billowing from the building. He said: “It’s spread sideways. The problem with these flats is that the fire brigade can’t drive up to the front.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are in attendance at a fire at a block of flats in Breadalbane Road in Edinburgh. Emergency services were called to the scene around 4.35am on Thursday, 14 March, 2024." They added: "Approximately 100 local residents have been evacuated and a police cordon is in place."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 5.25am to attend an incident on Breadalbane Street in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene. No one was required to be taken to hospital.”