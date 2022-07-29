National Whisky Festival heading back to Edinburgh following successful debut outing

After a sell-out success last year, the National Whisky Festival will make a trip back to Edinburgh for another edition of its annual tasting events – returning to the Capital’s popular events complex Summerhall on December 10.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:56 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Scotland's fastest-growing cultural festival continues its return to live exhibition events in 2022 with this announcement of a new Edinburgh edition following the festival’s debut there last year, as well as recent success in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness.

According to organisers, the Edinburgh event will feature distillers, bottlers and aficionados from across the industry spectrum.

From delicate and approachable drams to peat-powered favourites, festival exhibitors will be on hand to inform, impress and ultimately guide beginners and hardcore enthusiasts alike as they embark on their unique whisky tasting journey across their chosen session.

The National Whisky Festival is returning to Edinburgh in December.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh's 14 best whisky bars and pubs, according to Google reviews

Festival goers can also expect cocktails by renowned mixologists, food vendors and exciting masterclasses taking place across the Summerhall complex as well as a specially curated bill of incredible live entertainment from celebrated Scottish musicians and DJs.

Festival co-ordinator Gareth Croll said: “It’s such a fantastic feeling to be back out on the road with The National Whisky Festival of Scotland again, especially after such a tough couple years for the events industry.

“Now, building on the success of our debut Edinburgh event last year, we absolutely can't wait to be back in Scotland's capital city alongside some of the world's best distilleries, musicians and bartenders."

Tickets for The National Whisky Festival of Scotland - Edinburgh are on sale now.

EdinburghScotlandSummerhallAberdeenGlasgow