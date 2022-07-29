National Whisky Festival heading back to Edinburgh following successful debut outing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's fastest-growing cultural festival continues its return to live exhibition events in 2022 with this announcement of a new Edinburgh edition following the festival’s debut there last year, as well as recent success in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness.

According to organisers, the Edinburgh event will feature distillers, bottlers and aficionados from across the industry spectrum.

From delicate and approachable drams to peat-powered favourites, festival exhibitors will be on hand to inform, impress and ultimately guide beginners and hardcore enthusiasts alike as they embark on their unique whisky tasting journey across their chosen session.

Festival goers can also expect cocktails by renowned mixologists, food vendors and exciting masterclasses taking place across the Summerhall complex as well as a specially curated bill of incredible live entertainment from celebrated Scottish musicians and DJs.

Festival co-ordinator Gareth Croll said: “It’s such a fantastic feeling to be back out on the road with The National Whisky Festival of Scotland again, especially after such a tough couple years for the events industry.

“Now, building on the success of our debut Edinburgh event last year, we absolutely can't wait to be back in Scotland's capital city alongside some of the world's best distilleries, musicians and bartenders."