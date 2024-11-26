Edinburgh Gin is set to open a new distillery next month, with the state-of-the-art venue producing every drop of the world-renowned spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at The Arches on East Market Street, the city centre distillery will feature a chic bar, roof terrace, and offer four gin experiences that provide a glimpse into the process of making a range of gins. The new distillery will open on Friday, December 6.

Finlay Nicol, distillery manager at Edinburgh Gin, said: “This launch is a true milestone for the brand, representing our relentless dedication to innovation and excellence in all things gin. We believe this is more than just a distillery — it’s a testament of our rich heritage, knowledge and commitment to sustainability, and our brand new stills alone are an embodiment of this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh Gin Distillery on East Market Street opens its doors on Friday, December 6 and will be open seven days a week | Edinburgh Gin

Built on the site of the historic Trinity Church, where the roots of botanical exploration were first planted centuries ago, the distillery has two 2,000L stills named Annie and Lina after two of the first female gardeners to work at Royal Botanical Gardens Edinburgh in 1897.

A smaller still named Matilda will be used for experimental development. Staff at Edinburgh Gin say the three copper stills are set to be the beating heart of the distillery and will ensure that every single bottle of Edinburgh Gin embodies the wonder-filled essence of the city's spirit.

The distillery offers four gin experiences where visitors will learn about Edinburgh’s role in the history of gin and about the flavours, aromas and textures of the botanicals that contribute to the brand’s signature gins.

The Edinburgh Gin distillery boasts preserved features including historic arches and exposed brickwork, in addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, two bespoke copper stills, a roof terrace and a bar | Edinburgh Gin

Gin experiences on offer also include the gin and chocolate pairings, cocktail making sessions on the roof garden bar as well as a three-hour gin-making experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Rickerby, brand homes manager at Edinburgh Gin, said: “We’ve crafted unforgettable programmes for the new distillery which are as expertly curated as our spirits, so we can’t wait for visitors to experience them. These new experiences offer a deep dive into the intricate art and science of gin making, led by passionate experts who bring every detail of our process to life, offering a truly immersive journey through the world of gin.”

The Edinburgh Gin Distillery At The Arches will be open Monday to Sunday between 11am and 9pm. For prices and took book gin experiences you can visit the Edinburgh Gin website.