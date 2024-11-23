The magical 2km trail features 19 alluring installations and is a partnership between the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and creative producers, Culture Creative.

This year’s after-dark event features returning Christmas attractions including the ‘Christmas Cathedral’ alongside new impressive installations including ‘Firework Trees’ and the ‘Sea of Light’. The magical trail will run for 35 nights on selected evenings between November 21 and December 30.

For further details you can visit Royal Botanic Gardens website and for ticket information, pricing, and timings, you can visit the Ticketek website.

Christmas at the Botanics will run until December 30 and features 19 magical installations along the 2km trail

Inverleith House is transformed into a fantastic exhibition and features several Edinburgh landmarks during the show

Designed to complement the Botanics' existing landscape, the enchanting illuminations bring the beauty of plants to life

Around 150 suspended floating candles drift over visitors as they flicker and cast their undulating light, creating a warm and festive atmosphere