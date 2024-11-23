Edinburgh Christmas: Twelve pictures of the magical illuminated trail at the Royal Botanic Gardens

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens launched their spectacular Christmas light trail this week, bringing the beauty of plants to light with enchanting installations.

The magical 2km trail features 19 alluring installations and is a partnership between the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and creative producers, Culture Creative.

This year’s after-dark event features returning Christmas attractions including the ‘Christmas Cathedral’ alongside new impressive installations including ‘Firework Trees’ and the ‘Sea of Light’. The magical trail will run for 35 nights on selected evenings between November 21 and December 30.

For further details you can visit Royal Botanic Gardens website and for ticket information, pricing, and timings, you can visit the Ticketek website.

Christmas at the Botanics will run until December 30 and features 19 magical installations along the 2km trail

1. Christmas at the Botanics

Christmas at the Botanics will run until December 30 and features 19 magical installations along the 2km trail | Phil Wilkinson

Inverleith House is transformed into a fantastic exhibition and features several Edinburgh landmarks during the show

2. Christmas show

Inverleith House is transformed into a fantastic exhibition and features several Edinburgh landmarks during the show | NW

Designed to complement the Botanics’ existing landscape, the enchanting illuminations bring the beauty of plants to life

3. Enchanting illuminations

Designed to complement the Botanics’ existing landscape, the enchanting illuminations bring the beauty of plants to life | NW

Around 150 suspended floating candles drift over visitors as they flicker and cast their undulating light, creating a warm and festive atmosphere

4. Floating Candles

Around 150 suspended floating candles drift over visitors as they flicker and cast their undulating light, creating a warm and festive atmosphere | NW

