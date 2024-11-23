The magical 2km trail features 19 alluring installations and is a partnership between the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and creative producers, Culture Creative.
This year’s after-dark event features returning Christmas attractions including the ‘Christmas Cathedral’ alongside new impressive installations including ‘Firework Trees’ and the ‘Sea of Light’. The magical trail will run for 35 nights on selected evenings between November 21 and December 30.
For further details you can visit Royal Botanic Gardens website and for ticket information, pricing, and timings, you can visit the Ticketek website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.