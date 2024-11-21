Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual spectacular light trail at Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens returns this week, with the Christmas event running until the end of December.

Opening tonight (Thursday, November 21, the seasonal event brings the beauty of plants to light with the landmark gardens transformed by enchanting light installations.

This year’s after-dark event will feature returning Christmas classics like the ‘Christmas Cathedral’ alongside new installations including ‘Firework Trees’ and the ‘Sea of Light’. The magical trail will run for 35 nights on selected evenings between November 21 and December 30.

Christmas at the Botanics in Edinburgh will run from November 21 to December 30 | Phil Wilkinson

Sarah Cathcart, of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: “It’s my first Christmas at the Botanics as director of learning and engagement, and I’m excited to share the experience with the public to bring to light the amazing stories about the Garden’s diverse collection of plants.

“The trail offers a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with the important conservation work we do year-round. Each installation depicts a story about the inspiration taken from the natural world, encouraging visitors of all ages to think more deeply about protecting our planet.”

A partnership between the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and creative producers, Culture Creative, the illuminated trail has been designed and assembled to complement the Botanics’ existing landscape, with nearly 95 per cent of the lights on the trail being LED.

Ticket sales for the event help fund the Botanics’ international plant research, conservation work and education programmes, and help the Garden’s wider work to tackle the biodiversity crisis and climate emergency.

Residents who have visited the dazzling attraction in the past will see the return of the mesmerising Christmas Cathedral and Santa will also be returning to greet guests as they make their way through the gardens.

But this year will also see a host of new attractions, with around 80 per cent of the trail featuring revised installations. These include the ‘Sea of Light’ - large-scale installation covering the ground with thousands of individually controlled LED lights, reminiscent of the roots of trees and plants that twist and turn under the ground.

The ‘Firework Trees’ installation will see vibrant bursts of light shoot through the tree branches set to an atmospheric winter soundtrack and eagle-eyed visitors will also be able to spot a flock of red, gold, bronze and orange robins sparkle on the trail as their sequined feathers shimmer in the breeze.

The ‘Pealit Tree’ attraction will see thousands of tiny bright lights illuminate the Turner oak (Quercus turneri Pseudoturneri) - one of the Garden’s mightiest trees and a country champion in Scotland for its remarkable girth.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, director of horticulture and visitor experience at the Botanic’s said: “We’re looking forward to inviting visitors back to the trail for a festive experience that allows them to enjoy the botanical collection from a new and exciting perspective.

“This year’s trail includes a variety of captivating installations that highlight the Garden’s dedication to its vital conservation work. Whether you’re new to the Garden or a returning visitor, there really is something for everyone.”

Tickets for this year’s show are on sale and organisers advise to book in advance to guarantee their preferred time slot. The event also offers an off-peak ticket as well as reduced-priced family tickets.

For further details you can visit Royal Botanic Gardens website and for ticket information, pricing, and timings, you can visit the Ticketek website.