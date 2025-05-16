A new Irish bar near The Meadows in Edinburgh will open its doors for the first time this afternoon (Friday May 16).

Described as ‘an old man’s pub for all ages and sexes,’ Seamus’s Pub on Brougham Place will replace the former International Bar. The new venue will be open seven days a week, with live music on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm.

Seamus's Pub near Edinburgh neat the Meadows will open at 4pm on Friday, May 16 | Seamus's Pub

Sending a message to their social media followers today, owners said: “We are excited to announce that our new pub, Seamus’s, will be opening its doors today Friday May 16 at 4pm! We look forward to seeing you there.”

The bar offers a range of stouts including their very own Seamus’s Stout which they say is a ‘smooth and creamy dry stout, delivering layers of roasted coffee and cocoa’. The drinks menu also includes cocktails including mojitos, French martinis, spritz cocktails and margaritas.

Owners of the new pub said Seamus’s is a place ‘where the pints are cold and the laughter is loud’, with customers able to play cards, darts and pool. There are also special discounts for students and elderly residents.

Seamus’s at 15 Brougham Place is open from 4pm to 12am to Monday to Wednesday, 4pm to 1am Thursday and Friday and between 12pm to 1am on the weekends.