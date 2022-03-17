The coffee shop, which is the first Starbucks location to open in East Lothian, will create 16 jobs.

To celebrate, the store will provide complimentary offers for the local community ahead of the opening.

Joe Baker, Store Manager, said: “We are excited to open our new Drive Thru store in Haddington and look forward to welcoming the local community.

"The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

The store will offer customers the opportunity to sit-in and enjoy a cup of coffee with comfortable seating and free wi-fi.

Those looking to recharge while on the go can use the Drive Thru lane.

A new Starbucks Drive Thru is set to open in Haddington on Friday. (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

Costa Coffee Aldi, Home Bargains, and The Food Warehouse are also currently operating in the new Haddington Retail Park, and a petrol station is in construction.

