New £750k Home Bargains store to open in East Lothian

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 50 new jobs in the local community with its store on Haddington Retail Park. In total, the store will employ 55 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

It will also be donating £2,000 to local charity, the Lammermuir Larder, which is a volunteer-led community food initiative that aims to provide people in need with a week’s shopping, fresh fruit and vegetables and a meat voucher. The Larder is a non-judgemental initiative that accepts referrals from both professionals and individuals in need.

Ready for business: The new Home Bargains in Haddington

Pat Lemmon, the founder of Lammermuir Larder, said: "We are over the moon to be picked as the local group to benefit from this wonderful donation from Home Bargains. This money will go a long way in helping many people in the Haddington and Lammermuir area who are currently struggling financially and worried about putting food on the table. Thank you so much".

The new Gateside store will join over 575 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Magdalena Cosgrove, the new Haddington Retail Park store manager, said: “I’ve worked in the retail sector for many years, but there’s nothing quite like the buzz of opening a new store.

“Four years ago, I helped launch our Craigmillar Shopping Centre site, so I know how much hard work and dedication goes into something like this. I can’t wait to open the store this weekend alongside such a fantastic team – it’s something that I’m exceptionally proud of.”

The 15,005 sq ft store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Cosgrove added: “Haddington Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.

