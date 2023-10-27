Edinburgh venue Uno Mas is one of three finalists for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh bar will go up against two Glasgow establishments to be crowned Best Late Night Venue in Scotland.

It come as the finalists for the 2023 Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN) Awards were announced, with several other local businesses making the shortlist across the catergories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uno Mas, on Picardy Place, has been named as one of three finalists in the Best Late Night Venue category alongside The Howlin’ Wolf and Radisson RED, both of which are located on the other side of the M8.

Uno Mas in Edinburgh will go up against two Glasgow venues to be crowned Best Late Night Venue in Scotland. Photo: Uno Mas

In its description of Uno Mas, the SLTN Awards website says: “A large open space has evolved into a cosy late-night venue, where low sofas and booths are mixed with higher dining tables and stools creating interesting spaces for all customers. Controlled lighting, live music and DJs four nights a week creates a fun late-night vibe without becoming a nightclub. Quick and consistent cocktails from a well thought out cocktail menu are served to your table allowing you to chill and chat.”

Earlier this week, we reported that two popular Edinburgh venues will go up against each other to be named as Scotland's Cocktail Bar of the Year.

The Capital’s Hey Palu and The Cocktail Geeks are this year's finalists, along with Glasgow bar The Absent Ear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its description of Hey Palu, located on Bread Street, the SLTN Awards website says: “Staff development has been a major focus this year at this modern Italian bar in Edinburgh that serves classy cocktails apertivo style.

“A new plan has been put in place for in-house training, but as one of the country’s foremost experts in amaro, head mixologist and co-owner Alex Palumbo has also begun offering guidance on the liqueur to other bars. The menu flexes seasonally and is full of delightful surprises, like the Coconut White Russian that looks nothing like you’d expect.”

As for The Cocktail Geeks, the East Market Street pop-culture themed bar, they write: “The self-proclaimed geeks at this Edinburgh bar don’t do things by halves. Every four months, punters queue out the door to sample a new immersive theme based on pop-culture phenomena such as Stranger Things, Star Wars and The Last of Us.

“The décor, glassware and staff outfits even change in tandem with the drinks menu. The team spend time workshopping each subject, so it can be presented authentically and enthusiastically – and it shows in the scrumptious drinks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the awards said: "The annual STLN awards recognise excellence across Scotland's world-famous hospitality industry.

“From bar staff to industry leaders; from a beloved local pub to national operators; the SLTN Awards are your opportunity to be recognised for what you do, and how well you do it."