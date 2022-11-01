Popular Midlothian restaurant is shortlisted for Britain’s ‘Curry Oscars’

It’s been a memorable few years for Loanhead's only Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant – and the plaudits just keep on coming.

Having previously won the title of ‘Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year’ in 2020 and 2021, Radhuni was voted 'Restaurant of the Year’ at last month’s Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Now, the 120-seat eatery has been nominated as a finalist in this year’s British Curry Awards.

Radhuni has been invited to attend the glittering awards gala dinner at London’s Battersea Evolution Centre on November 28.

The event, known as Britain’s “Curry Oscars,” is broadcast to an international audience of around 500 million.

Habibur Khan, restaurant’s managing partner, said: “We were honoured to win the title of Scotland’s best curry restaurant in 2020, only nine years after opening.

“Our team has continued to maintain the highest standards of food and service while pursuing a policy of constant innovation and streamlining our offers in line with evolving customer tastes and demands.”

For the first time, the British Curry Awards will include a Diners’ Choice category, with finalists’ customers invited to vote online on the night.

In July, Radhuni joined an elite group of Indian restaurants in the UK by winning an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

In doing so, they became one of just three Indian restaurants in Scotland to be awarded the accolade.

Only 13 Indian restaurants in England have been given the single Rosette.

