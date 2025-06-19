A Sunday well spent brings a week of content, or so they say. And in my opinion, a Sunday is rarely better spent than going out for drinks and a delicious meal with family or friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of great options for Sunday lunches in Edinburgh and now Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen has launched a Sunday Set Menu giving visitors and locals another great place where they can end their week on a high.

The rain was coming down heavily when my husband and I visited the St Andrew Square restaurant earlier this month which made the relaxed and luxurious atmosphere of the restaurant all the more inviting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we peeled off our damp jackets, we perused the new menu which is available every Sunday at locations across the UK and offers a choice of two courses for £35 or three for £40.

To start, I had the mussels in a cider and onion veloute | Rhoda Morrison

For starters, we could choose between steamed mussels with cider and onion velouté, roasted red pepper and tomato gazpacho and haggis bon bons with whisky mayonnaise.

The set menu has been rolled out across all UK locations, but the haggis bon bons are a nice little nod to the Scottish capital and our national dish.

I was dithering between the mussels and gazpacho but in the end opted for the mussels - and I couldn’t have been more pleased with my decision. The silky cider sauce was tangy and fresh and I couldn’t resist mopping it all up with the selection of bread which I’d ordered on the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The haggis bon bons were among the best my husband has tasted | Rhoda Morrison

The haggis bon bons won my husband over and were beautifully presented in a wee stack when they were brought over to the table. He said the bon bons themselves were among the best he’s tasted and went really well with the whisky mayo.

When it came to main courses, I will admit that I was absolutely gutted to be told that the restaurant had sold out of the celeriac wellington - the vegetarian option and the very dish I had had my eye on.

I had the fish and chips as a main course and my husband had the roast beef | Rhoda Morrison

Vegetarians were given the option to replace it with another dish on the regular menu but, being a pescatarian, I instead opted for Gordon Ramsay’s fish and chips which is the other non-roast main course on the menu.

While it might not have been my first choice (I really wanted to try that wellington) it still felt like a great option for a hearty Sunday lunch. The portion was huge and both the fish and chips were perfectly cooked. It was also served with deliciously minted mushy peas and a generous portion of tartare sauce both of which rounded off the dish well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two roast options on the menu are roast beef with horseradish cream and roast cornfed chicken with bread sauce. Both sounded incredible and after a bit of to-ing and fro-ing, my husband finally chose to go for the beef.

The roast beef was served with a Yorkshire pudding, vegetables, gravy and a horseradish cream. | Rhoda Morrison

The dish looked incredible. It was topped with a huge Yorkshire pudding and served with roast potatoes, vegetables and a jug of gravy. There are few things that make me more jealous of meat eaters than the sight of a roast dinner and this one definitely had me reconsidering my dietary requirements for a moment or two - especially as it tasted as good as it looked, according to my husband.

We were feeling very full by this point but we couldn’t leave without trying the desserts. And my advice to anyone ordering from the Sunday Set Menu is to make sure you save room.

The sticky toffee pudding and milk ice cream was delicious | Rhoda Morrison

We shared one of each of the desserts - sticky toffee pudding with milk ice cream and a black forest cheesecake with cherry compote and pistachio ice cream - and they were both absolutely brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The texture of the sticky toffee pudding was perfect and came slathered in the sweet toffee sauce, while each bite of the cheesecake gave a perfect mix of sweet from the cake itself and sour from the incredible cherries on top. Both paired brilliantly with their respective ice creams and, despite our wondering if we could even manage dessert, both plates went back to the kitchen with not a scrap of food left on them.

The cheesecake with pistachio ice cream was one of the highlights of the meal | Rhoda Morrison

As we headed back out into the rain after our late lunch, we were feeling well-fed and ready to relax on the sofa and chill out before the week ahead - which was almost certainly going to be a good one given how well we’d spent our Sunday.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen Sunday Set Menu is available every Sunday for both walk-ins and bookings.