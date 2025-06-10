Edinburgh restaurant with Gordon Ramsay trained chef crowned as 'Scotland's best'

The best restaurant in Scotland has been crowned at a prestigious award ceremony – and it spells yet more good news for Edinburgh's thriving food scene.

It comes as the winners of the coveted National Restaurant Awards were announced at The Magazine London on Monday night (June 9). The awards celebrate the brilliance and vibrancy of the UK’s eating out scene, and reward the very best chefs, front of house staff and restaurants the country has to offer.

On the night, industry title Restaurant magazine revealed the list of the 100 best restaurants in the UK – as voted for by chefs, restaurateurs and food writers – as well as presenting a series of special awards, culminating in the unveiling of the National Restaurant of the Year.

This year, the Ritz in London claimed the grand title of the best restaurant in the UK for 2025, while Edinburgh's Lyla was named as the best restaurant in Scotland.

Located on Royal Terrace, Lyla was opened in 2023 by chef Stuart Ralston within the space that was once home to the late Paul Kitching’s influential 21212. The 28-cover restaurant, billed by Ralston as ‘unapologetically fine dining’, received a Michelin star in February 2025 and was recently named the best restaurant in Scotland at the National Restaurant Awards.

Speaking after his latest awards triumph, chef Ralston, who once gained experience working in Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-starred restaurant in New York, wrote on the restaurant's Intstagram page: “We are immensely proud and grateful having been voted Scotland's best restaurant, and for coming 17th in the top 100 in the UK.

“Thank you @nationalrestaurantawards for this accolade and to our incredible staff who have work so hard to make it a possibility.”

The National Restaurant Awards said: “Lyla is not a fish restaurant per se but is fish-focused, with the majority of the courses on its tasting menu seafood based. With just 10 tables to worry about (and a maximum party size of four), Ralston has been able to up the culinary ante significantly – his previous flagship Aizle has 50 covers – delivering picture-perfect dishes that demonstrate good technique while still allowing his high-quality ingredients to do the talking.”

Also making the 100 best restaurants in the UK list were acclaimed Edinburgh eateries The Little Chartroom, at No.79, and The Palmerston, in 97th spot.