The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday (September 8) evening in Paris – and several pubs around Edinburgh will be showing the action live on big screens.

Scotland come face to face with South Africa in their Rugby World Cup Pool B opener at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday.

This weekend's match against the Springboks kicks off at 4.45pm, then the following Sunday it’s a 4.45pm start for the Tonga test and a 8pm start for the final group game against Ireland on Saturday, October 7.

In between, there’s plenty other exciting fixtures for rugby fans to sink their teeth into – and where better to watch the action than an Edinburgh boozer with a cold pint of beer.

For those looking to get out and catch a match, we’ve put together a list of 15 bars in the Capital where you can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

1 . Edinburgh bars showing Rugby World Cup We’ve put together a list of the best Edinburgh pub to watch the 2023 World Cup unfold, including Malones, pictured here. Photo: Ryan Snedden Photo Sales

2 . The Three Sisters The Three Sisters, situated, at 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . The Golf Tavern The Golf Tavern, in Bruntsfield, has been around since 1456. Enjoy all the action from the Rugby World Cup with a backdrop of breathtaking views of Arthur's Seat, and some top-notch pub grub. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales