The team behind Glasgow pizza spot Sear’s has opened their first Edinburgh restaurant, so we checked it out.

Word of mouth is clearly spreading around Sear’s and its pizza. On my walk from The Meadows to the Marchmont Road restaurant I saw a guy actually stop someone and ask where he got his pizza from, I was delighted to see him point up the road in the direction I was heading.

The restaurant itself is peak nostalgia for anyone of a certain 80s and 90s vintage who grew up watching American TV. There’s Ninja Turtle memorabilia, Knicks jerseys and a general feeling that you’ve walked into a time machine and been spat out in 90s New York.

The slices themselves are absolute classics, from cheese to pepperoni slices that look straight out of your favourite 80s or 90s cartoon.

Sear's Pizza has opened its first Edinburgh shop | Supplied

And I’m glad to report that it very much is not a case of style over substance. I picked a cheese slice, because if I think every pizza place should live and die by their simplest options, and the day’s special - a salami picante, covered in salami and spicy peppers. I also allowed my arm to be twisted into taking their signature Sear’s slice - vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and pesto.

The cheese slice ticked the first box of being able to just produce something really simple and really good, while the salami picante was perfect for if you want something with a little bit of bite that won’t blow your head off.

The Sear’s slice though is a special for a reason. I was a bit sceptical looking at it, but I’ll be making the trip to the Marchmont Road spot purely for this alone.

When the Glasgow store opened last year, queues formed along the street and and has already been described as one of the city’s best pizza spots. Now they’ll be hoping for the same in the capital.

The new Edinburgh store will serve up the same pizza menu as Glasgow but with added extras such as buffalo ranch tenders and truffle parmesan fries amongst others.

Sear’s Pizza is located at 27A Marchmont Road, Edinburgh, EH9 1HY. It’s opening hours are Monday to Sunday, 12-9pm, with extended opening hours during the Fringe.