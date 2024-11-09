Second location of celebrated seafood restaurant to open in Leith

A popular Edinburgh restaurant is set to open its second location in the capital - following a record year at its West End location.

Dulse by Dean Banks Group will open its second location in Leith on Wednesday (13 November). The restaurant, which serves up high-quality Scottish seafood, will expand into the area after opening on Queensferry Street last year.

The second location comes after the group ran a pop-up restaurant, Plaice, during the summer. CEO Dean Banks said that the success of this venture demonstrated the demand for “seafood that’s locally sourced and affordable”.

CEO Dean Banks commented: “The support we received from the community was overwhelming and made it clear that opening a second Dulse was the right move.

“We’re excited to bring top-tier Scottish seafood back to the port neighbourhood of Leith, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy our fresh seafood in a relaxed setting.”

This expansion also follows a record year for the original Dulse in the capital city’s West End, which has become a go-to destination for Edinburgh residents and visitors alike, offering accessibly priced, high-quality Scottish seafood sourced directly from independent, local suppliers.

The Queensferry Street location was named in The Best Seafood Restaurants in Scotland list by the Michelin Guide.

The latest Leith venture will offer a laid back and community-focused venue that hopes to become a space for people to gather and enjoy a meal or a few drinks with friends. The brand now has a reputation for emphasising seasonality and locality in its selection of ingredients.

The restaurant uses independent producers and maintains close relationships with suppliers, in order to ensure that every dish is fresh, traceable, and reflects the rich culinary heritage of Scotland.

Dulse will be open for dinner seven days a week from 5pm, serving lunch from 12pm Wednesday – Saturday.