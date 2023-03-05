A stodgy roast is the perfect meal to chase away the Sunday blues. While beef or chicken is traditionally the main event, alongside potatoes, gravy and vegetables, several eateries in Edinburgh also offer up vegetarian or vegan options. Whether you’re a meat eater or a vegan, you’ll be able to find the perfect Sunday lunch for you.
1. Kyloe
This steak restaurant inside the Rutland hotel serves up a 'Sharing Sunday Roast' with quality beef and unlimited sides. One reviewer praised Kyloe's' "great food, welcoming staff, warm and friendly service and excellent value" on Google, and described their meal as "one of the best Sunday roasts we’ve had out".
Photo: sub
2. The Scran and Scallie
Diners can feast on a gourmet Sunday lunch at the Scran and Scallie, a gastropub in Stockbridge, founded by award-winning Edinburgh chefs Tom Kitchin and Dominic Jack. One Google reviewer described their roast as "exceptional"/
Photo: Marc Millar Photography
3. Hawksmoor Edinburgh
Hawksmoor Edinburgh claims to have one of the best Sunday roasts in the UK. The steak restaurant on West Register Street serves up slow roast rump with beef dripping roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, a variety of vegetables and lashings of bone marrow and onion gravy. One diner gave a glowing Google review, writing: "Amazing Sunday roast! Rump steak is spot on. The massive Yorkshire puddings are insane and very photogenic!"
Photo: Hawksmoor
4. The Orchard Bar & Restaurant
This relaxed bar and restaurant in Canonmills serves up beef and chicken roasts with all the lashings every Sunday. One reviewer praised The Orchard's atmosphere and described their Sunday lunch as "amazing".
Photo: Google Maps