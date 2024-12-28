The 10 best Edinburgh pubs and bars according to TripAdvisor reviews

There are hundreds of great pubs and bars in Edinburgh to enjoy a drink with family and friends.
Here are the 10 best pubs and bars in the city according to online reviews on TripAdvisor. Most of the top 10 are in the city centre, with thousands of reviews submitted online for these Edinburgh watering holes.
1. Pickles
This Broughton Street, which pairs a bar with cider, cheese, charcuterie and pickles in rustic digs with a patio, is the top rated Edinburgh pub or bar on TripAdvisor, with an average rating of five out of five from 1.173 reviews. | Google Maps
2. The Piper’s Rest
Located in the heart of Edinburgh's old town, The Piper’s Rest is a pub highly regarded for food. It scored an average rating of 4.5 out of five from 904 TripAdvisor reviews. | Google
3. Hemingway's
Hemingway's at Commercial Street, Edinburgh, scored an average TripAdvisor score of 4.5 from 274 reviews. | Submitted
4. The Newsroom
The Newsroom, at Leith St, Edinburgh, scored an average TripAdvisor review of 4.5 out of 5 from 1,078 submissions. | Dan Phillips
