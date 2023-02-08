News you can trust since 1873
10 restaurants in Edinburgh have been named as being the Best Value for Money.

The 10 Edinburgh restaurants with the Best Value for Money named in the Diners' Choice Awards

Ten restaurants in Edinburgh have been named as having the Best Value for Money in the city at the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:54pm

OpenTable collates more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants in different regions. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.

Each result attached to these awards are based solely on the reviews of diners who have visited the restaurant they submit for review, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 10 restaurants in Edinburgh which have been named as offering the Best Value for Money in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

1. L'artgiano

Where: 73 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9PU. Rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.7 out of 5, from 185 reviews.

2. Skyline Restaurant

Where: Tynecastle Park, McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5, from 1339 reviews.

3. Tapa

Where: 19 Shore Place, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6SW. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5, from 906 reviews.

4. Mamma Roma

Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.7 out of 5, from 1569 reviews.

