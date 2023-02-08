Ten restaurants in Edinburgh have been named as having the Best Value for Money in the city at the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

OpenTable collates more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants in different regions. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.

Each result attached to these awards are based solely on the reviews of diners who have visited the restaurant they submit for review, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 10 restaurants in Edinburgh which have been named as offering the Best Value for Money in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

1 . L'artgiano Where: 73 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9PU. Rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.7 out of 5, from 185 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Skyline Restaurant Where: Tynecastle Park, McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5, from 1339 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Tapa Where: 19 Shore Place, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6SW. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5, from 906 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Mamma Roma Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.7 out of 5, from 1569 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales