The 15 best Edinburgh spots to pick up tasty pies during 'British Pie week 2025'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 04:00 BST
These are the best places in Edinburgh to get a delicious pie – according to locals

It's British Pie Week, and to celebrate, we’ve put together a selection of the best places in Scotland’s capital city to pick up this great British staple.

In a post on our Facebook page, we asked our readers to tell us where they go in the city when they get a craving for a tasty pie.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see where locals reckon to be the finest pie-makers – and please tell us your own favourites in the comments section.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 of the best places for a pie in Edinburgh, according to locals.

1. 15 of the best places for a pie in Edinburgh

Photo: The Bald Baker

Address: 2 Craigentinny Aveue, Edinburgh EH7 6PX. This quality butchers, which has been around for yonks, was nominated at one of the very best spots in Edinburgh to pick up a pie.

2. I & L Fraser

Address: 2 Craigentinny Aveue, Edinburgh EH7 6PX. This quality butchers, which has been around for yonks, was nominated at one of the very best spots in Edinburgh to pick up a pie.

Address: 74 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1ST. This much-loved family butchers was praised for its pies by plenty of our readers.

3. Mathieson Craft Butchers

Address: 74 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1ST. This much-loved family butchers was praised for its pies by plenty of our readers.

Address: 279 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8PD. The much-loved 24-hour bakery was named as the best place for a pie by dozens of our readers.

4. Storries

Address: 279 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8PD. The much-loved 24-hour bakery was named as the best place for a pie by dozens of our readers.

