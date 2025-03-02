The 15 best Edinburgh spots to pick up tasty pies during 'British Pie week 2025'

It's British Pie Week, and to celebrate, we’ve put together a selection of the best places in Scotland’s capital city to pick up this great British staple.

In a post on our Facebook page, we asked our readers to tell us where they go in the city when they get a craving for a tasty pie.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see where locals reckon to be the finest pie-makers – and please tell us your own favourites in the comments section.

1 . 15 of the best places for a pie in Edinburgh Take a look through our gallery to see 15 of the best places for a pie in Edinburgh, according to locals. Photo: The Bald Baker Photo: The Bald Baker Photo Sales

2 . I & L Fraser Address: 2 Craigentinny Aveue, Edinburgh EH7 6PX. This quality butchers, which has been around for yonks, was nominated at one of the very best spots in Edinburgh to pick up a pie. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Mathieson Craft Butchers Address: 74 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1ST. This much-loved family butchers was praised for its pies by plenty of our readers. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Storries Address: 279 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8PD. The much-loved 24-hour bakery was named as the best place for a pie by dozens of our readers. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales