Scottish football and pie culture are inseparable. From non-league to the Scottish Premiership, fans take pride in their local matchday pies, a tradition almost as important as the games themselves. But which of the 12 grounds in the top flight has the best pies?

As if by magic, BoyleSports has conducted a study to rank the Scottish Premiership’s football pies at each top-flight stadium. They sifted through and analysed thousands of TripAdvisor and Google reviews to determine the standings of the beloved savoury.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Scottish Premiership club sells the best pies at homes games – and please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section.

Scottish Premiership pies league table Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Scottish Premiership club sells the best pies.

Ross County (Victoria Park) Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 1. Positive review rating: 94%.

Kilmarnock (Rugby Park) Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 2. Positive review rating: 89%.