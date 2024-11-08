Where Edinburgh clubs Hearts and Hibs rank in new 'Scottish Premiership table for the best pies'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 19:26 BST

Attention football fans! We’ve put together a league table of the best and worst pies in the Scottish Premiership, according to the results of a new study.

Scottish football and pie culture are inseparable. From non-league to the Scottish Premiership, fans take pride in their local matchday pies, a tradition almost as important as the games themselves. But which of the 12 grounds in the top flight has the best pies?

As if by magic, BoyleSports has conducted a study to rank the Scottish Premiership’s football pies at each top-flight stadium. They sifted through and analysed thousands of TripAdvisor and Google reviews to determine the standings of the beloved savoury.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Scottish Premiership club sells the best pies at homes games – and please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Scottish Premiership club sells the best pies.

1. Scottish Premiership pies league table

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Scottish Premiership club sells the best pies. Photo: Third Party

Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 1. Positive review rating: 94%.

2. Ross County (Victoria Park)

Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 1. Positive review rating: 94%. Photo: Third Party

Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 2. Positive review rating: 89%.

3. Kilmarnock (Rugby Park)

Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 2. Positive review rating: 89%. Photo: Third Party

Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 3. Positive review rating: 84%.

4. Heart of Midlothian (Tynecastle Park)

Scottish Premiership Football Pies Ranking: 3. Positive review rating: 84%. Photo: Third Party

