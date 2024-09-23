Edinburgh butchers shop famous for its tasty pies closes 'due to unprecedented times'
Harris Butchers, located on Kingsknowe Road North, served its last customers on Saturday, September 21.
The shop's owners said they were sorry to be closing but had no other choice.
Shoppers who used the store, which has been open for less than three years, said they were saddened by its sudden closure
In a Facebook post on Friday, September 20, owners Mark and Mel wrote: “We are sorry to announce that we will be closing on Saturday.
“We are very thankful for all our customers over the last 2.5 years, but due to unprecedented times with cost of living and suppliers/utilities costs rising we cannot carry on.”
There was some good news, however, as locals will still be able to get their hands on those delicious pies.
The post continued: “We will still be doing our pies! This will be done up at the Kingsknowe pub. So we will soon have details of what and how you can order going forward.
“Again, we are sorry to be doing this, but ultimately we have no choice.”
