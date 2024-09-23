Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have been left 'absolutely gutted' after a popular West Lothian pub announced its sudden closure.

Fork and Field, a family-friendly gastropub in Mid Calder, shared the sad news on Friday, September 20 on social media.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, the owners wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our doors tonight after three unforgettable years of serving this wonderful community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to the increasing operational costs, we’ve come to the difficult decision that continuing is no longer viable. Although we extended our time here in the hopes the brewery could find a successor to maintain the venue for the community, this has not been successful.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us throughout this journey. From birthdays to weddings, Christmases to baby showers, you've filled this space with warmth, laughter, and memories that will stay with us forever.”

They ended the post saying: “Thank you for making these years truly special. We will always cherish the connections we've made and the moments we've shared. Thank you for being part of our story.”

Locals reacted to the news with sadness. One pub regular said: “So sad to see this. We were in for dinner and cocktails only last weekend and thoroughly enjoyed it, as we always do. What a loss to the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this. I enjoyed meals with the family here. You will be missed.” A third said: “I’m absolutely gutted to read this. Just the nicest people you all are. I hope to see you tonight to raise a glass for success to anything you do in the future.

A fourth customer posted: “Absolutely gutted for you all. Dougie Kilpatrick you’ve always been the perfect gent/landlord and the area will genuinely miss your welcome at the pub. Good luck in the future.”