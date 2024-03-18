Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved wine, beer and spirits shop with branches in Edinburgh and East Lothian has announced its sudden closure.

Beer Zoo, which has shops on Portobello High Street and the High Street Dunbar, took to social media on Monday evening to share the sad news.

In a post on Facebook, the owners wrote: “With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of our Portobello and Dunbar shops, as well as our online store, after eight years of operation.

“Both shops will hold a closing-down sale this week, and further information will be provided soon.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, many of whom have supported us since day-one.”

Loyal customers were quick to express their sadness over the closure.

One Facebook user said: “So long Beer Zoo, and thanks for all the beer and cheer you brought to everyone. I’m devastated for the Zoo Keepers, their lovely staff and awesome customers. You’ll be so missed.”