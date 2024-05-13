The 15 best places to eat in Edinburgh according to customers – including pubs, cafes and restaurants

A new report ranks the highest-rated eateries in Edinburgh – and there’s not a Michelin-starred venue amongst them.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Restaurant Report, which looks at the best-reviewed restaurants in the city, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

There’s an eclectic selection of eateries on the list, from cafe and restaurants to pubs and food vans.

2 . All Bar One 2 Edinburgh Airport Trip Advisor’s highest rated place to eat in Edinburgh is All Bar One 2 in Edinburgh Airport East, having 753 reviews and has a 5-star traveller rating. This bar provides a variety of delicious dishes and hand-crafted drinks that’ll help you start your holiday in style. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Quinn's Café Where: 62 West Port, Edinburgh, EH1 2LD. Second on the list goes to Quinn's Café. With 711 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating, they serve elevated classic cafe food, including the all-day breakfast. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Makars Gourmet Mash Bar Where: 9-12 Bank St, Edinburgh, EH1 2LN. Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is one of the highest rated places for food in Edinburgh with 8,862 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales