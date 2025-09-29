The 7 Edinburgh Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst based on Google reviews

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:38 BST

Here are the seven JD Wetherspoons pubs in Edinburgh, ranked from best to worst based on Google reviews.

Thousands of thirsty customers have left Google reviews after visiting ‘Spoons’ pubs across the city, with most situated in the city centre.

Five of the chain’s Edinburgh pubs are based in the centre of town including The Standing Order at Lothian Road, which was recently named the third best JD Wetherspoons pub in the UK.

The other two Spoons in Scotland’s Capital city are The White Lady pub and hotel at Corstorphine, and the Sir Walter Scott - quenching the thirst of travellers flying out from Edinburgh Airport.

Check out our photo gallery below to see what the most popular Edinburgh pubs run by JD Wetherspoons are.

The Caley Picture House on Edinburgh's Lothian Road is one of Wetherspoons' largest venues. Recently named the third best 'Spoons' in the UK, the former cinema and music venue is the highest rated pub run by the chain in the city, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 7,400 Google reviews.

1. The Caley Picture House

The Caley Picture House on Edinburgh's Lothian Road is one of Wetherspoons' largest venues. Recently named the third best 'Spoons' in the UK, the former cinema and music venue is the highest rated pub run by the chain in the city, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 7,400 Google reviews. | Submitted Photo: Contributed

This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. The former bank on George Street scored an average Google rating of 4.2 based on 12,100 reviews.

2. The Standing Order

This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. The former bank on George Street scored an average Google rating of 4.2 based on 12,100 reviews. | Submitted Photo: Third Party

Away from the city centre, the White Lady pub and three-star hotel in Corstorphine has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five from 2,900 reviews.

3. The White Lady

Away from the city centre, the White Lady pub and three-star hotel in Corstorphine has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five from 2,900 reviews. | Google Maps

The Booking Office Wetherspoons pub on Waverley Bridge, popular with commuters before catching a train, is the fourth most popular Spoons in Edinburgh with a rating of 4.1 from 7,600 reviews.

4. The Booking Office

The Booking Office Wetherspoons pub on Waverley Bridge, popular with commuters before catching a train, is the fourth most popular Spoons in Edinburgh with a rating of 4.1 from 7,600 reviews. | Google Maps

