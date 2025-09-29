The 7 Edinburgh Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst based on Google reviews

Thousands of thirsty customers have left Google reviews after visiting ‘Spoons’ pubs across the city, with most situated in the city centre.
The other two Spoons in Scotland’s Capital city are The White Lady pub and hotel at Corstorphine, and the Sir Walter Scott - quenching the thirst of travellers flying out from Edinburgh Airport.
Check out our photo gallery below to see what the most popular Edinburgh pubs run by JD Wetherspoons are.
1. The Caley Picture House
The Caley Picture House on Edinburgh's Lothian Road is one of Wetherspoons' largest venues. Recently named the third best 'Spoons' in the UK, the former cinema and music venue is the highest rated pub run by the chain in the city, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 7,400 Google reviews. | Submitted Photo: Contributed
2. The Standing Order
This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. The former bank on George Street scored an average Google rating of 4.2 based on 12,100 reviews. | Submitted Photo: Third Party
3. The White Lady
Away from the city centre, the White Lady pub and three-star hotel in Corstorphine has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five from 2,900 reviews. | Google Maps
4. The Booking Office
The Booking Office Wetherspoons pub on Waverley Bridge, popular with commuters before catching a train, is the fourth most popular Spoons in Edinburgh with a rating of 4.1 from 7,600 reviews. | Google Maps