The 7 Edinburgh Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst based on Google reviews

1 . The Caley Picture House

The Caley Picture House on Edinburgh's Lothian Road is one of Wetherspoons' largest venues. Recently named the third best 'Spoons' in the UK, the former cinema and music venue is the highest rated pub run by the chain in the city, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 7,400 Google reviews. | Submitted Photo: Contributed