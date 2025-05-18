Giant Edinburgh Wetherspoon pub crowned one of the best in the UK - see the top 10

New data has revealed the UK's top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons – and one of Edinburgh's own 'Spoons' has made the list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of experts at Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 of the chain's pubs and hotels across the country to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews.

In first place on the list is The Bishop Blazier in Manchester, followed by Royal Victoria Pavilion in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Caley Picture, located on Lothian Road in Edinburgh, has claimed third place on the list. The giant city centre watering hole is the only Wetherspoons in the Capital to make the cut.

You can see the full list below.

The top 10 Wetherspoons in the UK, according to percentage of 5-star reviews:

1. The Bishop Blazier, Manchester - 60.34; 2. Royal Victoria Pavilion, Kent - 58.48; 3. The Caley Picture, Edinburgh - 57.82; 4. The Greenwood Hotel, London - 57.80; 5. Stick or Twist, Leeds - 57.13; 6. The Golden Beam, Leeds - 56.71; 7. The William Adams, Norfolk - 55.53; 8. The Prense Well, Merseyside - 55.40; 9. The Velvet Coaster, Lancashire - 55.07; 10. The Buck Inn, North Yorkshire - 54.97.

While we may be disappointed to only have one of our ‘Spoons’ in the top 10, we can be happy that we also haven’t made it into the bottom 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the 10 Wetherspoons pubs with the lowest percentage of 5-star ratings in the UK:

1. The Atrium, Birmingham - 20.19; 2. The Albany Palace, Wiltshire - 31.76; 3. The White Swan, London - 31.86; 4. Grover & Allen, Suffolk - 31.91; 5. The William Aylmer, Essex - 32.09; 6. The Flying Horse, West Sussex - 32.38; 7. The Three Fishes, West Sussex - 32.63; 8. The Lord Wimborne, Dorset - 33.12; 9. The Elizabeth of York, West Midlands - 33.16; 10. The Standing Order, Hertfordshire - 33.21.