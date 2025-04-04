New Edinburgh Wetherspoons 'super pub' opening in city centre B-listed building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant new Wetherspoons pub is coming to Edinburgh city centre – on the site of a much-loved venue that closed last year.

The new Spoons will open at the former Revolution Bar on Chambers Street after the pub giant purchased the B-listed property.

Revolution, which shut its doors in August 2024, was a two-storey venue with the capacity to accommodate up to 600 revellers.

No opening date has been given for the new Wetherspoons, but the Evening News understands it will open later this year.

A spokesperson for the pub giant said: “Wetherspoon can confirm that it has purchased the Revolution Bar in Edinburgh and will be developing it into one of its pubs.

“At present there are no on site or opening dates.”

There are currently seven Wetherspoons pubs in Edinburgh: The Caley Picture House on Lothian Road, The Standing Order and The Alexander Graham Bell on George Street, The Booking Office on Waverley Bridge, The White Lady on St John's Road, The Playfair at Omni Centre and The Sir Walter Scott at Edinburgh Airport.

In its heyday, Revolution was one of the most popular bars in the city.

Locals were gutted when the venue pulled down the shutters, and hundreds of locals flocked to the pub to enjoy a final drink in the weeks before it closed.

An announcement on Revolution's website at the time said: “We are sorry to say that we will be closing the doors on Edinburgh on or around August 31.

“We're going to be throwing the best parties and serving up the best food up until this time, come and join us for one last Pornstar Martini.”

