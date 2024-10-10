Top rated Vietnamese street food restaurant Pho to open new Edinburgh venue on Lothian Road
Pho, which has restaurants in Edinburgh’s St James’s Quarter and Glasgow’s city centre, has become popular for its nutritious and aromatic menu, delicious rice noodle soups and stunning variety of Vietnamese street food.
Libby Andrews, marketing director at Pho, said: “With such an incredible response to our first Edinburgh location, we’re thrilled to be opening a second restaurant in the Scottish capital, welcoming more guests to enjoy our warming soups just as ‘Pho Season’ begins.”
Set in the former Wildwood venue, Pho’s new restaurant will accommodate 100 covers with an extensive menu featuring street food classics including fresh summer rolls, savoury and spicy curries and wok-fried noodles.
There will also be a variety of pho, including classic beef brisket noodle soup in 12-hour bone broth, healthy ‘supergreen’ soup or a hot and spicy prawn noodle soup.
As the national dish of Vietnam, pho is known for its perfect balance of 12-hour broths, lean meats and fresh herbs and spices that make it the perfect day-after saviour, cosy comfort food and wholesome pick me up.
The menu draws on the rich flavours and history of Vietnamese cuisine, with every dish made fresh each day.
The restaurant was founded by husband and wife team Stephen and Juliette Wall, who opened their first Pho in London after being inspired by the incredible street food in Vietnam.
For more information you can visit the Pho website.
