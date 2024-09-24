Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cask Smuggler’s Secret Domes are set to return to Edinburgh next month- this time benefitting from panoramic views on the top of the St James Quarter.

The popular attraction first launched on the roof of Waverley Mall in 2021 and became a hit with locals and tourists. But owners were left ‘devastated’ in October last year when they were refused planning permission to stay open by the council.

At the time, owners told customers ‘this is not the end for Cask, or the Secret Domes’ and they plan to bring ‘the Domes back in future’. And now after ‘a short hiatus’ Cask Smugglers are delighted to announce their upcoming location on the rooftop of the St James Quarter.

Writing on their website Cask Smugglers said: “The unique experience is back and even better than before, this time above the prestigious St James Quarter. Expect views of Edinburgh like you've never seen before whilst you pick your poison from our expertly crafted menus.​

“Our Dome packages are perfectly tailored to you whether it's a cosy, intimate evening for two or a party for 12. Each dome is a Scandinavian-esque sanctuary, kitted out with cosy Nordic rugs and throws for when that winter sun isn't quite enough. You can even set the mood with your very own playlists whilst you eat and drink to your heart’s content.”

No opening date has been announced but owners took to social media this week to tell its customers they look forward to seeing them ‘sometime in October’.

Bookings are not yet available but in the coming weeks customers will be able to book slots (up to two-hour) for up to 10 people. Cask Smugglers said a full food and drinks menu will be revealed soon but added their team has ‘been busy curating a menu of delicious concoctions which also celebrates some of the most incredible spirits and liquors crafted in Scotland’.