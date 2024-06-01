Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each terrace provides an outdoor space overlooking the city

A 360 degrees rooftop bar with stunning views over the city has opened in Edinburgh.

W Edinburgh’s outdoor terraces opened in style on June 1, with each of the Sushi Samba, Joao’s Place and W Deck terraces providing an outdoor space overlooking different parts of the Scottish capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The W Deck, located on the 12th floor, will be open seven days a week, with a summer cocktail menu, fire pits and live music on offer.

The new rooftop terrace offers stunning views over the city.

From June 6, the W Deck will also host a DJ night every Thursday from 5pm until 10pm. And throughout August, guests can watch the nightly festival fireworks from the terrace.

The Sushi Samba terrace has also opened, giving guests the chance to enjoy al fresco drinks and dining on the 10th floor of W Edinburgh.

Cocktails, spritz and coolers will be on offer along with dishes which celebrate the cultures and cuisines of Japan, Brazil and Peru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sushi Samba terrace will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from Friday, June 7. It is currently available for walk-ins only.

The Joao’s Place terrace can be found on the 11th floor. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails, champagne and spirits which celebrate Brazil and the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo.