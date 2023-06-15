Fancy treating your old man this weekend? Then read on… A Mexican restaurant in West Lothian is offering free fajitas and beer to celebrate Father’s Day.

Chiquito, which is located at the Centre Livingston, wants to reward dads on Saturday (June 17), and, of course, Sunday (June 18).

In celebration of Father’s Day, Chiquito will be offering the first 200 guests who pre-book for Father’s Day weekend a free Fajita main for dads within their party. Fajita options include classic grilled chicken (available gluten free) as well as vegan skewers.

For guests who miss out on the free fajita promotion, they will receive (via email) a voucher for one free Corona (draught or bottle where available) with every adult main meal purchased from the main, vegan, and gluten-free menus. For those who don’t want a beer, they will be offered any soft drink for free.

As well as the free food and drink, the Mexican food chain has teamed up with Coke Zero to give one lucky winner a chance to win the ultimate outdoor summer BBQ pack + free Chiquito loaded nachos for a whole year.

This amazing prize includes an X-Series Portable Wireless Outdoor Sony Speaker, a Weber Q1200 Gas Grill with Stand and free Chiquito Loaded Nachos for a year.

To enter this prize draw you must complete the following steps:

- Instagram: Follow @chiquito on Instagram.

- Like the Coca Cola x Chiquito competition post on the Chiquito Instagram page and tag at least one dad who deserves this prize.

- ** For a bonus entry share Chiquito competition post to your story, and tag @chiquito

- Facebook: Follow Chiquito on Facebook

- Like the Coca Cola x Chiquito competition post on the Chiquito Facebook page and tag at least one dad who deserves this prize.

The winner (1 winner) will be drawn and contacted by June 25, 2023. See Chiquito’s full terms & conditions at www.chiquito.co.uk/terms

A spokesperson for Chiquito said: “This Father’s Day, Chiquito wanted to bring the sizzle for all fiesta loving, sombrero wearing dads and father figures at an affordable price.