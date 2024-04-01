Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A West Lothian pub has said it won’t be screening this weekend’s Old Firm football match due to staff safety concerns.

The Old Post Office, in Linlithgow, said the decision not to show Sunday’s crunch SPL clash between Rangers and Celtic was taken due to the bad behaviour of punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Facebook, the pub’s management said: “It is with regret that we inform you of our decision to withdraw the showing of the Old Firm on Sunday 7th of April. We have waited for a few weeks to confirm whether we will or not, but our decision has now been made.

The Old Post Office, in Linlithgow,will not screen this weekend's Rangers versus Celtic match due to staff safety concerns. Photo: The Old Post Office

“This decision has been made thanks to the behaviour of our ‘guests’ on weekends over the past couple of months. As we said back in January, our team will not be spoken to or treated like dirt on your shoe, and since this has not really improved as such, we are taking action to combat this.

“To this end, we will also be immediately reviewing our weekend opening hours, entertainment programme, and large scale events, such as DJ special events and the upcoming Linlithgow Marches. Pretty simply put, we can not grant nice things to people who come and waste it for others.

“It's not easy having to write a post like this, but I simply will not prioritise anything other than my teams safety and wellbeing and the positive experience of my guests. When either of those are compromised, hard decisions need to be made to eliminate these risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To those of you who come every day or week, we thank you for continued support, patience, and tolerance. To those of you who are part of the minority who spoil the experience for others, please take your unwelcome presence somewhere else.”

The pub also appealed for the person who allegedly destroyed a TV in their pool room to pay for damages, warning the customer they were captured on CCTV.