What is Whipped Lemonade? Here's how to make TikTok's new favourite summer drink (Image Credit: TikTok/Getty Images)

While staycationing is set to be all the rage over the next few months as restrictions ease across the UK, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t get to make the most of what will hopefully be a more relaxing, fun summer in 2021.

Higher temperatures can be expected across the UK, with Edinburgh set to be hotter than Paris on Wednesday, this week as many prepare to enjoy later opening hours for hospitality venues, reduced social distancing and relaxed travel restrictions in Scotland from Monday July 19.

For those looking to experiment with new drinks and recipes this summer, whipped lemonade is the latest beverage trend doing the rounds on TikTok – with users saying it offers a fresh twist on the classic refreshment enjoyed all year round.

Here’s what it is and how you can recreate it at home to enjoy in the sunshine as a perfect summertime cooler.

What is whipped lemonade?

Whipped lemonade is a creamy and frothy take on a traditional lemonade.

One of the most popular recipes on TikTok (via user @mtlajeunesse) brings together ice, whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk and fresh lemon juice for a sugary sweet offering.

Many TikTok users have also rustled up their own delicious versions of the beverage using fresh lemon juice, coconut milk and ice, or lemonade powder – but this can be tricky to find in the UK.

The recipe sees ice and lemon juice blended together with condensed milk and whipped cream (or a non-dairy alternative like coconut milk) to create a creamy, chilled alternative to a traditional lemonade.

Here’s one way you can make it.

How to make whipped lemonade

To make whipped lemonade you’ll need:

A blender, hand blender or whisk

Ice – 2 cups (500ml) Whipped cream or double cream to whip – 2 cups (500ml) Sweetened condensed milk – ½ cup (150ml) Fresh lemon juice – ½ cup (150ml) Lemon slice and mint or basil leaf for garnish

Vegans can swap out the whipped cream and condensed milk for coconut milk.

Steps:

After measuring out your ingredients, crush up the ice cubes into smaller pieces and pour these into your blender (or bowl if you are using a hand blender or whisk). Next, you’ll need to add in the whipped cream. If you’re using double cream, pour this into a separate bowl and whisk it until its beaten into a light, fluffy mix with nice, tufty peaks. Add the whipped cream, condensed milk and fresh lemon juice into your blender or bowl. Blend or whisk till the mixture becomes a smoother texture. Either pop the mixture into the fridge to chill and consume later or pour it into a glass. Add another dollop of whipped cream on top and serve with your garnish of choice.

For those looking to turn this tasty summer drink into a cocktail, add in a shot of alcohol or liqueur of your choice – or put your own twist on it by adding berries or syrups into the mix before blending.

