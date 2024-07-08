Where Edinburgh ranks for restaurants and pubs as Which? names '8 best UK cities for food and drink'
The list was compiled from a ‘best and worst UK city break’ guide from survey conducted by the consumer advice company that took into consideration the opinions of almost 4,000 Which? members.
Newcastle came out as the best city in the UK for restaurants, cafés and bars, with Which? revealing it was the only one of over 50 of the best and worst UK city breaks to score five stars out of five for food and drink.
Somewhat surprisingly, London only scored three stars while 12 cities and towns – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – earned four stars.
