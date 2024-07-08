Where Edinburgh ranks for restaurants and pubs as Which? names '8 best UK cities for food and drink'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Which? magazine has named the very best cities in the UK for food and drink – and some of the results may surprise you.

The list was compiled from a ‘best and worst UK city break’ guide from survey conducted by the consumer advice company that took into consideration the opinions of almost 4,000 Which? members.

Newcastle came out as the best city in the UK for restaurants, cafés and bars, with Which? revealing it was the only one of over 50 of the best and worst UK city breaks to score five stars out of five for food and drink.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Somewhat surprisingly, London only scored three stars while 12 cities and towns – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – earned four stars.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the best UK cities for food and drink, according to Which?

Related topics:NewcastleEdinburghGlasgowLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.