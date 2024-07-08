Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Which? magazine has named the very best cities in the UK for food and drink – and some of the results may surprise you.

The list was compiled from a ‘best and worst UK city break’ guide from survey conducted by the consumer advice company that took into consideration the opinions of almost 4,000 Which? members.

Newcastle came out as the best city in the UK for restaurants, cafés and bars, with Which? revealing it was the only one of over 50 of the best and worst UK city breaks to score five stars out of five for food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Somewhat surprisingly, London only scored three stars while 12 cities and towns – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – earned four stars.